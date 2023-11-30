Number of Suicides Reached Record Level Last Year, CDC Says

(Axios) – A record number of people in the United States died of suicide last year, while the country’s suicide rate reached the highest level in over 80 years, according to new federal data. The big picture: The startling statistics underscore the toll of the nation’s mental health crisis coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, amid rising rates of anxiety and depression. But there were some encouraging signs among young people, who were especially affected by the pandemic. (Read More)