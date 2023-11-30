J&J Hired Thousands of Data Scientists. Will the Strategy Pay Off?
November 30, 2023
(Wall Street Journal) – Johnson & Johnson is making one of the biggest bets in the healthcare industry on using data science and artificial intelligence to bolster its work.
The 137-year-old pharmaceutical and medical-device company has hired 6,000 data scientists and digital specialists in recent years, and spent hundreds of millions of dollars on their work, such as using machines to scour massive health-record datasets. (Read More)