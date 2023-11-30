The Clues to Longer Life That Are Coming from Dogs

(Wall Street Journal) – In the quest to help people live longer, scientists and companies are turning to dogs. Humans have greater genetic similarities to dogs than other common subjects of aging research, like mice. Our species get many of the same age-related diseases, including cancer and osteoarthritis. And dogs tend to live alongside us, sharing our exposures. It also helps that they age faster than we do, giving a quicker timeline to study longevity. (Read More)