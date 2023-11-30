The Surprising Environmental Cost of Rapid Testing, Mosquito Nets, and Other Lifesaving Health Products

November 30, 2023

3 unused face masks

(STAT News) – Many commonly suggested ways to address climate change present few ethical challenges: Cut fossil fuels. Eat less meat. Don’t buy fast fashion. But what happens when products that contribute to climate change also save lives — millions of them? A new report, published on Tuesday by the global health initiative Unitaid, looks into this issue, quantifying the environmental impact of 10 essential public health items. (Read More)

