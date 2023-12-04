Ozempic Could Also Help You Drink Less Alcohol

(Wired) – Ozempic and Wegovy’s usefulness might not stop at weight loss. For more than a decade, research has emerged that similar drugs used to treat diabetes have a surprising side-effect: They make people want to drink less alcohol—way less.

The apparent effectiveness of drugs like semaglutide won’t come as a surprise to doctors who have been prescribing these drugs to patients for years. In 2011, researchers in India found that a drug called liraglutide, a GLP-1 receptor used to treat diabetes, significantly reduced alcohol intake in a small group of patients. (Read More)