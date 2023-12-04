Why Anonymous Sperm Donation Is Over, and Why That Matters

(New York Times) – Lesbian couples and single parents make up 70 percent of the people who now use sperm donors, according to a 2022 study of an assisted-reproduction clinic. Some of these families fear that disclosure laws will open the door to recognizing biological donors in some way as parents — possibly granting them parental rights and more broadly undermining the legitimacy of L.G.B.T.Q. families.

In sperm and egg donation, secrecy was the old-school choice — the one that seemed easier to many heterosexual couples as they raised their children. But now it's nontraditional families who are most nervous about ending the practice of anonymous donation. It's one thing for parents to choose transparency, but it's quite another for the state to mandate it — enshrining into law, some fear, the notion that genetics are an essential part of being a family.