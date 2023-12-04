Muppets from Sesame Workshop Help Explain Opioid Addiction to Young Children

(NPR) – More than 4% of children in the United States live in a household with a parent who misuses opioids, according to estimates from the Department of Health and Human Services. Many of those children feel confused and anxious about what their parents are going through. Now Sesame Workshop, the educational nonprofit behind one of the world’s most famous children’s shows, is trying to give young kids a better understanding of addiction in families. The intention is to build their emotional resilience in a way that can help them in the moment, and later in life. (Read More)