Brain Implants Helped 5 People Toward Recovery After Traumatic Injuries

(New York Times) – Traumatic brain injuries have left more than five million Americans permanently disabled. They have trouble focusing on even simple tasks and often have to quit jobs or drop out of school. A study published on Monday has offered them a glimpse of hope. Five people with moderate to severe brain injuries had electrodes implanted in their heads. As the electrodes stimulated their brains, their performance on cognitive tests improved.

If the results hold up in larger clinical trials, the implants could become the first effective therapy for chronic brain injuries, the researchers said. (Read More)