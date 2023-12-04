When Product Markets Become Collective Traps: The Case of Social Media

(Becker Friedman Institute Research Brief) – Large shares of consumers use Instagram and TikTok out of a fear of missing out rather than genuine interest and, as a result, are worse off than if the platforms did not exist in the first place.

In many contexts, the individual value from consuming a product or service increases as more people consume it. The more of your peers who join TikTok, for example, the more value you probably see in joining yourself. Building on this logic, it's possible that products like social media not only offer greater utility to users as their market share grows, but greater disutility to non-users as well.