Drug Companies Explore Making Some of Their Most Lucrative Drugs in Space

(Bloomberg) – Startup LambdaVision Inc. has big plans to develop the world’s first protein-based artificial retina for patients with retinitis pigmentosa, a genetic cause of blindness. Manufacturing the retina involves depositing 200 paper-thin layers of a light-sensitive protein in a polymer mesh. The protein layers must be perfectly even for the retina to work properly, a process that’s hard to get right on Earth. So starting in late 2018, the company turned to the International Space Station in hopes that the microgravity there could help. (Read More)