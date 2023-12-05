Stigma, Regulatory Barriers Delay Mpox Response in Country That Needs It Most
December 5, 2023
(Reuters) – Vaccines and treatments that could help tackle an mpox epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo are lying unused outside the country despite a death rate far higher than from the global outbreak that began last year. Stigma, regulatory hurdles and competing disease outbreaks are all factors holding back the response, according to almost a dozen scientists, public health officials and drugmakers involved. (Read More)