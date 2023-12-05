Study Finds Sharp Drop in FDA Inspections Since Pandemic Began

December 5, 2023

picture of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration sign

(Axios) – Food and Drug Administration inspections of drug manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and abroad dropped well below pre-pandemic levels between 2020 and 2022, according to a new study in Health Affairs. Why it matters: The findings are further evidence of a fragile global drug supply chain at a time when some critical medicines are in short supply. Some of the squeeze was due to inspections that took overseas facilities offline because of safety concerns. (Read More)

