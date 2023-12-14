A New Edition of Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics Is Now Available
December 14, 2023
Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics (vol. 44, no. 6, 2023) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Probability and informed Consent” by Nir Ben-Moshe, Benjamin A. Levinstein and Jonathan Livengood
- “Values, Decision-Making and Empirical Bioethics: A conceptual Model for Empirically Identifying and Analyzing Value Judgements” by Marcel Mertz, Ilvie Prince and Ines Pietschmann
- “An Account of medical Treatment, with a preliminary Account of medical Conditions” by Steven Tresker