A New Edition of Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics Is Now Available

December 14, 2023

Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics (vol. 44, no. 6, 2023) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Probability and informed Consent” by Nir Ben-Moshe, Benjamin A. Levinstein and Jonathan Livengood
  • “Values, Decision-Making and Empirical Bioethics: A conceptual Model for Empirically Identifying and Analyzing Value Judgements” by Marcel Mertz, Ilvie Prince and Ines Pietschmann
  • “An Account of medical Treatment, with a preliminary Account of medical Conditions” by Steven Tresker

 

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Informed Consent, Journal Articles, Research Ethics

Ad