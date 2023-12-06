Jonathan Haidt: I’m Worried About the Boys, Too

(The Free Press) – I’ve spent years trying to understand the mental health crisis among teenage girls. But both sexes are suffering. Since 2015, I have been trying to solve a mystery: all of a sudden, around 2013, rates of depression, anxiety, and self-harm began rising rapidly for American adolescents. Those born in and after 1996—Gen Z—have the worst mental health of any generation for which we have data (going back to the “Greatest Generation,” born 1900 to 1925). (Read More)