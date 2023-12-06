New Syndrome in Newborns Exposed to Fentanyl Possibly Found

(NBC News) – At least 10 babies — possibly more than 12 — have been identified with what doctors believe to be a new syndrome related to exposure to fentanyl in the womb. All of the infants have distinctive physical birth defects, such as cleft palate and unusually small heads. No common genetic cause has been uncovered — all were born to mothers who said they’d used street drugs, particularly fentanyl, while they were pregnant. (Read More)