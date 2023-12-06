Patients of Color More Often Brace for Unfair Treatment in Health Care, Survey Finds

(Associated Press) – A newly released poll by KFF, a health policy research group, found many patients of color — including 3 in 5 Black respondents — take such steps at least some of the time when seeing a doctor. The poll found that 55% of Black respondents said they feel like they must be very careful about their appearance to be treated fairly at medical visits. That’s similar to the rate for Hispanic and Alaska Native patients – and nearly double the rate for white patients. Nearly 30% of Black respondents prepare to be insulted, also about double the rate for white patients. (Read More)