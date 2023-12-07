The OpenAI Board Member Who Clashed With Sam Altman Shares Her Side

December 7, 2023

A pair of glasses next to a cell phone with ChatGPT prompts.

(Wall Street Journal) – Helen Toner was a relatively unknown 31-year-old academic from Australia—until she became one of the four board members who fired Sam Altman from the artificial-intelligence company he co-founded.  Thrust into the spotlight during the ouster and eventual return of Altman as CEO of OpenAI last month, Toner has emerged as a symbol of tension between AI-safety advocates and those giving priority to technological progress.

Toner maintains that safety wasn’t the reason the board wanted to fire Altman. Rather, it was a lack of trust. On that basis, she said, dismissing him was consistent with the OpenAI board’s duty to ensure AI systems are built responsibly. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, Emerging Technologies, highlights, News

Ad