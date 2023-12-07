Scientists Vow Not to Repeat U.S. Government’s Grisly Experiments on Humans

(The Washington Times) – U.S. national security officials say they have made significant changes to their experiments on human subjects since a botched research project in 1953 led to the death of an LSD-drugged CIA scientist who fell from a 13th-floor hotel window.

As American innovators race to win an advantage in artificial intelligence, biotechnology and other emerging technologies, U.S. officials said they have established rules to keep government-funded research from going haywire.