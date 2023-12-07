‘Nanoplastics’ Could Be Worse Than Microplastics and We Know Almost Nothing About Them

(Vice News) – Microplastics have recently entered the public consciousness for finding their way into our bodies and to some of the most remote places on Earth. But now, a much smaller, potentially much more nefarious, and less understood threat is drawing scientist’s attention—nanoplastics.

They’re not just tinier versions of the same scourge. Early research conducted over the past five years shows that they interact with the environment and living organisms in a totally different way than microplastics. Plus, we know very little about them. What researchers do know has some experts concerned. (Read More)