Rural Hospitals Are Missing Out on a Major Expansion of Medical Training
December 7, 2023
(Axios) – The largest expansion of federally funded medical residency slots in over two decades was supposed to be a major lifeline for rural hospitals struggling with provider shortages. But very few rural hospitals have received the coveted slots so far. Why it matters: America’s health provider shortage is most staggering in rural communities,where people are generally older and sicker than those in urban areas. (Read More)