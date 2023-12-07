A Famed Hospital Churns Poor Patients Through Weight-Loss Surgery

(STAT News) – Bariatric surgery is a major operation that, for the right patients, can ward off heart disease, diabetes and strokes. Bellevue, which serves a disproportionately poor and obese population, says the operations have saved many lives. But a New York Times investigation found that the bariatric program, led by surgeons with financial incentives to perform more operations, has become a high-speed assembly line that has endangered some patients and compromised urgent care for others. And because most of the hospital’s patients are on Medicaid or uninsured, taxpayers foot the bill. (Read More)