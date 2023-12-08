Google’s Best Gemini Demo Was Faked

(Tech Crunch) – So although it might kind of do the things Google shows in the video, it didn’t, and maybe couldn’t, do them live and in the way they implied. In actuality, it was a series of carefully tuned text prompts with still images, clearly selected and shortened to misrepresent what the interaction is actually like. You can see some of the actual prompts and responses in a related blog post — which, to be fair, is linked in the video description, albeit below the ” . . . more.”

On one hand, Gemini really does appear to have generated the responses shown in the video. And who wants to see some housekeeping commands like telling the model to flush its cache? But viewers are misled about the speed, accuracy, and fundamental mode of interaction with the model. (Read More)