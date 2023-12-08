Google Weighs Gemini AI Project to Tell People Their Life Story Using Phone Data, Photos

(CNBC) – A team at Google has proposed using artificial intelligence technology to create a “bird’s-eye” view of users’ lives using mobile phone data such as photographs and searches. Dubbed “Project Ellmann,” after biographer and literary critic Richard David Ellmann, the idea would be to use LLMs like Gemini to ingest search results, spot patterns in a user’s photos, create a chatbot and “answer previously impossible questions,” according to a copy of a presentation viewed by CNBC. Ellmann’s aim, it states, is to be “Your Life Story Teller.” (Read More)