Doctor and Self-Exiled Activist Gao Yaojie Who Exposed the AIDS Epidemic in Rural China Dies at 95

December 11, 2023

(Associated Press) – Renowned Chinese doctor and activist Gao Yaojie who exposed the AIDS virus epidemic in rural China in the 1990s died Sunday at the age of 95 at her home in the United States. Gao’s outspokenness about the virus outbreak — which some gauged to have infected tens of thousands — embarrassed the Chinese government and drove her to live in self-exile for over a decade in Manhattan, New York. (Read More)

