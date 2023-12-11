U.S. Medical Schools Aren’t Teaching Future Doctors About 7.4 Million of Their Patients

(STAT News) – Though there are 7.4 million Americans with intellectual and developmental disabilities, physicians are often uncomfortable treating them. In a recent survey of 714 Massachusetts physicians across various specialties, only 40% reported being very confident treating physically or intellectually disabled patients, and just 56% strongly agreed that they’d welcome disabled patients into their practice. Another study found that 77% of physicians reported only poor or fair ability to care for autistic individuals, in particular. (Read More)