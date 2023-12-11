NEJM Aims to Hold AI to Account with New Publication
December 11, 2023
(STAT News) – One of the most prestigious names in medical publishing is going all in on artificial intelligence. The New England Journal of Medicine on Monday will launch NEJM AI, a monthly, online-only publication that will focus on evaluating applications of artificial intelligence in clinical medicine. The journal will also publish review articles, policy perspectives, and educational materials for physicians and computer scientists. (Read More)