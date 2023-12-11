Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Is Not Rare, Says New CDC Survey. It Affects 3.3 Million U.S. Adults

(Associated Press) – Health officials on Friday released the first nationally representative estimate of how many U.S. adults have chronic fatigue syndrome: 3.3 million. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s number is larger than previous studies have suggested, and is likely boosted by some of the patients with long COVID. The condition clearly “is not a rare illness,” said the CDC’s Dr. Elizabeth Unger, one of the report’s co-authors. (Read More)