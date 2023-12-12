The Dangers of Carrying a Child for Someone Else in China

(The Economist) – F AKE BIRTH certificates have long been a hot (if niche) commodity in China. In past decades couples would seek them out in order to get around the one-child policy. They could legally have two children if they were twins—or if their counterfeit documents stated as much. The one-child policy was loosened in 2016. But fake birth certificates remain in demand. Several hospitals are suspected of selling them. Some believe human traffickers are the buyers. But investigators seem to be focusing on another group: people who have babies via surrogates. (Read More)