An Explosion in Sports Betting Is Driving Gambling Addiction Among College Students

December 12, 2023

a person looking at a phone with social media apps

(TIME) – Gambling addiction is a disorder recognized by the American Psychiatric Association, but students who don’t meet all the criteria for a clinical diagnosis can still struggle with gambling. It’s often correlated with other forms of addiction, as well as anxiety and depression, experts say, and problem gambler are at greater risk of suicide. Because it is legal, because it is aggressively promoted by corporations, because of its capacity for destruction, and because it is spreading so quickly, observers see parallels between gambling and opioid addiction. (Read More)

