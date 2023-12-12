Thousands of Patients May Be Undergoing Vascular Procedures Too Soon or Unnecessarily

(ProPublica) – Four years ago, researchers warned the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that some doctors were overusing — potentially even abusing — invasive vascular procedures, increasing patients’ chances of complications, which include amputation or even death. They handed the federal agency a list of outlier physicians they found in the government insurer’s own data. But the agency has done little to stop the practice and instead continues to pay doctors who exhibit this behavior millions of dollars a year.

The names of the doctors were never publicly revealed. ProPublica is shedding new light on the problem. (Read More)