A New Edition of Clinical Ethics Is Now Available
December 19, 2023
Clinical Ethics (vol. 18, no. 4, 2023) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Using legal Doctrine and Feminist Theory to Move beyond shared Decision Making for the Practice of Consent” by Abeezar I. Sarela
- “Conditional Donation: Is it justifiable to Have different Policies for different Kinds of Tissue?” by Simon Paul Jenkins and Greg Moorlock
- “Machine Learning Applications in Healthcare and the Role of Informed Consent: Ethical and practical Considerations” by Giorgia Lorenzini, et al.