A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available

December 22, 2023

The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 389, no. 22, 2023) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Coverage for Emerging Technologies — Bridging Regulatory Approval and Patient Access” by K.T. Kadakia, D.B. Kramer and R.W. Yeh
  • “History of Medicine: Learning from the Bomb” by B.R. Bloom
  • “Intravenous Levothyroxine for Unstable Brain-Dead Heart Donors” by R. Dhar, et al.
  • “Wearable Digital Health Technologies in Medicine: Digital Technology for Diabetes” by M.S. Hughes, A. Addala and B. Buckingham

 

