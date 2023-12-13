Poison Centers See Nearly 1,500% Increase in Calls Related to Injected Weight-Loss Drugs as People Accidentally Overdose

(CNN) – Poison control centers across the USsay they are seeing a steep increase in calls related to semaglutide, an injected medication used for diabetes and weight loss, with some people reporting symptoms related to accidental overdoses. Some have even needed to be hospitalized for severe nausea, vomiting and stomach pain, but their cases seem to have resolved after they were given intravenous fluids and medications to control nausea. (Read More)