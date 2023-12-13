As ChatGPT Gets “Lazy,” People Test “Winter Break Hypothesis” as the Cause

(Ars Technica) – In late November, some ChatGPT users began to notice that ChatGPT-4 was becoming more “lazy,” reportedly refusing to do some tasks or returning simplified results. Since then, OpenAI has admitted that it’s an issue, but the company isn’t sure why. The answer may be what some are calling “winter break hypothesis.” While unproven, the fact that AI researchers are taking it seriously shows how weird the world of AI language models has become. (Read More)