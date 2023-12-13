Doctors Call Out Ableism in Cancer Care: ‘The Biggest Accommodation Is Attitude’

(STAT News) – Once cancer is diagnosed, perhaps at a later stage if routine screening is delayed or overlooked, a patient who uses a wheelchair may confront another barrier: Outdated decision trees designed for treatment regimens that depend on a patient’s being “ambulatory” — able to walk — as a benchmark for tolerating chemotherapy. Three doctors, two of whom use wheelchairs, called out this discrimination toward people with disabilities as “ableism” in a recent Lancet Oncology commentary. (Read More)