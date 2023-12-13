Supreme Court Will Decide Abortion Pill Access
(STAT News) – The Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to take on whether Americans can access a commonly used abortion pill. It will be the court’s first major abortion case since it overturned Roe v. Wade last year, giving jurisdiction over abortion laws back to the states. Since then, 13 states have banned the procedure and seven others have enacted severe limits, though several of those restrictions are in court and voters have spurned others. (Read More)