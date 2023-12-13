How Anxiety Became Content

(The Atlantic) – Surely the rising volume of anxiety content partly reflects the rising volume of actual anxiety; the share of teens today who say that they are persistently sad has never been higher. What’s more, the destigmatization of distress can clearly be beneficial. We are finally talking openly about emotional crises that, in the past, were buried in silence and substance abuse.

But in the past few years, I’ve become more convinced that the way we commonly discuss mental-health issues, especially on the internet, isn’t helping us. Watching and listening to so much anxiety content, which transforms a medical diagnosis into a kind of popular media category, might be contributing to our national anxiety crisis. (Read More)