Vertex Will Pay Tens of Millions to License a Controversial CRISPR Patent

(MIT Technology Review) – Vertex Pharmaceuticals has agreed to buy rights to use a dominant CRISPR patent owned by the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT, avoiding a potential lawsuit over its new gene-editing treatment for sickle-cell disease.

The agreement allows Vertex to start selling its treatment, approved last Friday, without fear of patent infringement claims. The one-time treatment will be among the most expensive ever sold, with a price tag of $2.2 million. (Read More)