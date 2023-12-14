Warning of ‘Risk to Our Survival,’ Pope Calls for Global Treaty on AI

(Washington Post via MSN) – He has dwelled on it in meetings with global tech executives and been the victim of a deepfake that went viral. Now, in his most sweeping statement on a technology poised to change the world, Pope Francis has issued a verdict on artificial intelligence. It must be regulated.

In a statement Thursday, Francis called for a binding global treaty on artificial intelligence, lauding its potential benefits while warning of its raw potential for destruction. He commented on the pitfalls of placing in human hands a “vast array of options, including some that may pose a risk to our survival and endanger our common home.” (Read More)