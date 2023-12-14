Is Social Media Harming Teens? A Dive Into the Research Cites Risks But Returns Few Hard Answers
December 14, 2023
(NBC News) – A new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine released Wednesday grapples with the questions: Is social media harming teenagers? And what can Congress, the Education Department and parents do about it? The answers are murky. The authors surveyed hundreds of studies across more than a decade and came to complicated, occasionally contradictory, conclusions. (Read More)