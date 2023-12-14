Do People Want to Live Longer with Alzheimer’s Disease?

(Wall Street Journal) – As Robert, his wife and I talked about these medicines, something very interesting happened. After objectively weighing the risks and benefits, we began to discuss an intensely personal and subjective question: Does he want to live longer with Alzheimer’s disease?

This question is ethically challenging. Alzheimer's, like cancer and heart disease, is a chronic, progressive and potentially terminal disease. In talking to patients with such diseases, contemporary medical ethics tells doctors to help them reflect on the quality of life they want. But the more I talk to people like Robert and his wife, the more I'm convinced that this approach isn't sufficient.