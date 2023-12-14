Why Yoga Teachers Are Learning to Dissect Cadavers

(New York Times) – Ms. Sato is one of thousands of fitness professionals who have sought out cadaver workshops to better understand anatomy and improve their teaching skills. Over the past two decades, at least a dozen dissection courses — most outside the traditional medical system — have popped up, catering to people like yoga teachers, massage therapists and Peloton trainers.

While most of these professions require some anatomy training to become certified, it can vary widely and usually relies on two-dimensional pictures, plastic models and even anatomy coloring books, which can create a misleading picture of how the body works. (Read More)