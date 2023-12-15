More People Are Using CBD Products. There’s Still Little Research on the Benefits and Risks
December 15, 2023
(Associated Press) – CBD use increased 50% in the past four years, according to a new survey published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association. About 1 in 5 survey respondents said they used CBD in the past year. People who use cannabis are more likely to report using CBD, CBG and other hemp-derived compounds, the survey, done by NORC at the University of Chicago, showed. (Read More)