Sickle Cell Affects More Families in Africa and India, But New Gene Therapies Are Out of Reach
December 15, 2023
(Associated Press) – But experts say the one-time treatment is out of reach in India and Africa — places where the disease is most common. Vast inequities cut much of the world off from gene therapy in general. While access to all sorts of medicine is limited in developing countries, the problem is especially acute with these therapies, which are among the most expensive treatments in the world. (Read More)