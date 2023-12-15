Tesla’s Engineers Are Less Boastful About Autopilot Than Elon Musk

(Wall Street Journal) – The Autopilot system that prompted Tesla’s recall of two million vehicles this week has been the subject of a series of lawsuits claiming the company promised more than it delivered, and in some cases, put people in danger.

Tesla faces at least a dozen lawsuits in the U.S. related to the driver-assistance system, many of them brought by the families of people who died in crashes allegedly involving Autopilot. Consumers and investors have also sued Tesla, claiming its marketing of Autopilot and an upgrade called Full Self-Driving Capability is deceptive and misleading. (Read More)