Healthcare Providers to Join US Plan to Manage AI Risks — White House
December 15, 2023
(Reuters) – Twenty-eight healthcare companies, including CVS Health, are signing U.S. President Joe Biden’s voluntary commitments aimed at ensuring the safe development of artificial intelligence (AI), a White House official said on Thursday. The commitments by healthcare providers and payers follow those of 15 leading AI companies, including Google, OpenAI and OpenAI partner Microsoft to develop AI models responsibly. (Read More)