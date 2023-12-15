More People Aren’t Really Allergic to Penicillin. More Doctors Are Doing Tests to Confirm It.

(NBC News) – A growing number of allergists and public health officials nationwide are pushing to prove that the majority of people who believe they have a penicillin allergy are not, in fact, allergic to the antibiotic — and can use it safely. The so-called delabeling of penicillin allergies, doctors say, would have major health impacts: faster and more effective treatments for people who have spent their lives avoiding penicillin and related drugs, including amoxicillin, as well as the opportunity to drive down rising antibiotic resistance. (Read More)