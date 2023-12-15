Vertex Developed a CRISPR Cure. It’s Already on the Hunt for Something Better.

(MIT Technology Review) – The company that just got approval to sell the first gene-editing treatment in history, for sickle-cell disease, is already looking for an ordinary drug that could take its place. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 50-person team working “to make a pill that doesn’t do gene editing at all,” says David Altshuler, head of research at the Boston drug company. “We’re trying to out-innovate ourselves,” he says. (Read More)