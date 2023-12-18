The WHO Recognizes Noma After Years of Medical-Dental Disconnect

(STAT News) – Noma, often labeled “the face of poverty,” is a gangrene of the face and jaw that predominately ravages low-income, malnourished children. While much is still unknown, noma may begin as inflamed gums. If left untreated it can evolve into a rapidly progressing destruction of facial structures such as the nose, lips, and eyes, and may kill up to 90% of those affected. Weakened immune systems mean the faces of noma victims decompose like corpses. The resultant facial deformities cause lifelong problems including drooling and difficulty eating. (Read More)