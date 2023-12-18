Matthew Perry’s Death Darkens Ketamine’s Startup Glow

(Wall Street Journal) – Matthew Perry’s death from the effects of ketamine brought new scrutiny to the booming business to prescribe the powerful anesthetic to patients in clinics and online. Perry was receiving ketamine infusions for depression and anxiety before he was found unresponsive in the pool at his Pacific Palisades, Calif., home on Oct. 28. Drowning, coronary artery disease and effects of buprenorphine, a medication used to treat opioid-use disorder, contributed to his accidental death, the autopsy report released on Friday said.

The high level of ketamine in his blood when he died at 54 years old couldn’t have come from his last known treatment at a clinic a week-and-a-half before his death, the report said. (Read More)